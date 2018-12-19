Sage Kimzey may not have had the finals that he usually has, but he had a season high that set him up to win his fifth straight Bull Riding World Championship. Sage also became the first bull rider in the NFR era to win five consecutive world championships. ProRodeo Hall of Famer Jim Shoulders won six consecutive bull riding world titles, but that was before the NFR began.
