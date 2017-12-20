Sage Kimzey Rides to Fourth Straight Bull Riding Title!

LAS VEGAS – For the second year in a row, bull rider Sage Kimzey did what no one has done before. He

actually did two things nobody has done before.

At the age of 23, Kimzey won his fourth consecutive world title in his fourth attempt, the first bull rider to ever

do that. He won the fourth one in style, riding 4L & Diamond S Rodeo’s Girl Money to the tune of 88 points to

win Round 10 and take home the gold buckle at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday in front of 16,954.