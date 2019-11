Strong City, Oklahoma’s Sage Kimzey will be competing in the Canadian Finals Rodeo starting October 29 through November 3 in Red Deer, Alberta. “I’ve always wanted to compete in the Canadian Finals Rodeo. The bulls are good up there and so is the money. The hard thing is qualifying,” Sage stated.

Sage received the official back number of 19, Monday night at the ceremony. Sage is ranked #3 in Bull Riding out of twelve riders. He is the only bull rider from the United States.