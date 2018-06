Sack Lunch Program Begins Sixth Summer

The Cheyenne Methodist Church has been hosting the Summer Sack Lunch Ministry for three weeks now. If you are in need of a Sack Lunch you can come to the Methodist Church from 11:15 – 11:30am, Dobson Telephone Parking lot from 11:45am – 12:15pm or the City Park across from the Swimming Pool at 12:20 – 12:50pm. Lunches are served Monday through Fridays excluding holidays. For more information you can call the Cheyenne First United Methodist Church at 497-2148.