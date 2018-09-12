First Baptist Church Cheyenne will be hosting a Fall Crusade featuring Cowboy Evangelist George Marty Brock III. On Sunday, September 23, he will be speaking at 10:45 am and 6:00 pm. Monday through Wednesday services will be at 6:00 pm nightly.
About The Author
Related Posts
Low-Interest Loans Available for Agricultural Producers in Oklahoma Impacted by Natural Disasters
June 13, 2018
Chloe Sides Family Receives Check from Masonic Lodge
March 21, 2018
God Will Make a Way by Amie Broadwater
June 20, 2018
If you could ask the church of Christ any question, what would it be?
November 15, 2017
Recent Comments