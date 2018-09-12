image

George Marty Brock III

First Baptist Church Cheyenne will be hosting a Fall Crusade featuring Cowboy Evangelist George Marty Brock III. On Sunday, September 23, he will be speaking at 10:45 am and 6:00 pm. Monday through Wednesday services will be at 6:00 pm nightly.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us