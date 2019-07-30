The following article was published in 2013 for the 44th Anniversary of the first manned landing on the moon. To commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Landing on the Moon, we are running the story again.

By Pat VerSteeg — In the fall of 1960, Ronald Scott returned to academia and served as Assistant Professor of Physics at Southwestern State College, Weatherford, Oklahoma. It was in 1961 after President Kennedy’s speech that Scott was called back into government service.This time he was assigned to the Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC), which became part of the newly formed National Aeronautical and Space Administration (NASA). He participated in all phases of the development of the Redstone, Jupiter, and Saturn boosters. “We were totally focused on the practical question of how to build a system and vehicle that could take a man to the moon, and back.