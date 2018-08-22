Roger Mills Memorial Hospital and Buster Rural Health Clinic invites you to join them on Friday, August 24, 2018 to meet Beverly Aiello, APRN and Mikal Edwards, APRN. Both ladies will be working at the Buster Rural Health Clinic. The Meet and Greet will begin at 10:00 a.m. in the Hospital Conference Room.

