Roger Mills County Sheriff’s Office Assists in Auto Pursuit

On Wednesday June 6, 2018 at about 18:29 the Oklahoma Highway Patrol contacted the Roger Mills County Sheriff’s Office and reported Wheeler County Texas Sheriff’s Office in pursuit of a white Dodge Durango. The pursuit was east bound and would enter Roger Mills County on county road EW0960 The pursuit ended at the intersection of State Highways 30 & 47, two miles south of Reydon and one mile east, in Roger Mills County Oklahoma.