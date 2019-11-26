RETIRING…Celebrating the retirement of Gail Lovell are Jymay McLeod, Jimmy Beavin, Gail Lovell, Patsy Blackketter and Valerie Potter. Photo provided

A retirement reception was held on October 28, 2019, at the Roger Mills County Courthouse in honor of Gail Lovell. Gail has witnessed many changes at the Courthouse in her 42 years of service. She started working for County Clerk Tad Allen in May of 1977. She spent several years working for Opal Means, County Clerk and helped with the move to the new Courthouse in 1986.

After Opal’s retirement, Gail welcomed her third and final County Clerk, Jimmy Beavin. Gail’s smiling face and bright personality has been a huge blessing to her Courthouse family. Gail’s knowledge of land records, and her willingness to provide a helping hand has touched thousands in her fortytwo- year career. From the microfilming and hand recording and indexing, to the digitized world of today, Gail has seen it all and been a big part of our Roger Mills County history.