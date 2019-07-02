(Cheyenne, OK), July 2, 2019 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Mindy Dowdle in Roger Mills County reminds producers to file their reports for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage. Filing accurate and timely reports ensures continued FSA program benefits. Producers are encouraged to review the reporting dates below.
