Roger Mills County Farm Service Agency Acreage Reporting Dates for 2017

(Cheyenne, OK), June 20, 2017 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA) Executive Director Mindy Dowdle in Roger Mills County today announced that producers who file accurate and timely reports for all crops and land uses, including failed acreage, can prevent the potential loss of FSA program benefits.