The posters for the Roger Mills County Fall Fair are due AUGUST 13.

Poster boards are available for pick up at the OSU Extension Office by any Pre K – 3rd grade student in Roger Mills County that would like to enter the RMC Fall Fair poster Contest.

Poster boards will be taken to the Hammon, Reydon and Sweetwater Schools for the Pre K – 3rd grade students. These posters will need to be turned back into the school on AUGUST 13 so they can be picked up.