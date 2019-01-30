And just like that, the puzzle pieces are in place and the pens for the 41st Roger Mills Cattlemen’s All Breed Bull Sale are built! The Sale will begin at Noon on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at the Ag Barn in Cheyenne. Bulls can be seen starting at 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 1.

