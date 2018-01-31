580-497-3324 cheystar@mydobson.net

Roger Mills County Bull Sale this Weekend

by | Jan 31, 2018 | Local | 0 comments

ROGER MILLS CATTLEMEN…Timmy Cockrell, Tim Bryan, Kevin Miller, Chuck Milner, Nehemiah Yager, Vic McCallay, Jerry Cockrell, Mark Boswell, Shawn Moore, George Springer, and Earl Bottom are pictured helping set up pens for the Bull Sale. Also helping were Jason Brown, Randy Malson, Wiley Malson, and Frank Lucas! Thanks for giving your time and energy! (Photo provided)

Pens are built, catalogs are printed, advertising is done—the Roger Mills County Cattlemen’s Association is ready for the 40th annual all breed bull sale! We have 60 bulls consigned-Angus, Hereford, Black Hereford, Sim-Angus, Charolois, and Simmental, something for everyone! The sale starts at noon on Saturday, February 3rd at the ag pavilion in Cheyenne. Bulls start arriving around noon on Friday, so you can come check them out Friday evening or early Saturday morning. We can still email you a catalog if you need one!

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us