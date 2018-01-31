Roger Mills County Bull Sale this Weekend

Pens are built, catalogs are printed, advertising is done—the Roger Mills County Cattlemen’s Association is ready for the 40th annual all breed bull sale! We have 60 bulls consigned-Angus, Hereford, Black Hereford, Sim-Angus, Charolois, and Simmental, something for everyone! The sale starts at noon on Saturday, February 3rd at the ag pavilion in Cheyenne. Bulls start arriving around noon on Friday, so you can come check them out Friday evening or early Saturday morning. We can still email you a catalog if you need one!