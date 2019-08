Roger Mills 4-H members had fun and were very successful at State 4-Roundup held in OSU Gallagher IBA Arena. Member attending were Tack Hammer, Callee Hammer, Emma Hickey, Sydnee Key, Gina Porter, Jaylynn Lamb, Barret Thompson, Tyler York and Donna Porter, Sarah Hammer adult volunteers.

