Roger Mills 4-H has Two Top Shooter’s at the SW District Trap Shoot

The Roger Mills County 4-H Trap Shooting members have had a great spring competing at the SW District Trap Shoot held in Duncan and the Grant County Trap Shoot held in Enid. Roger Mills members Kelton Beck and Justen Ivey both won their age groups at the SW District Trap Shot, Justen Ivey placed first junior and Kelton Beck first senior and he tied the High Shooter and loss by longest run.