RMC Farm Bureau Pie Auction

DONATIONS…The Roger Mills County Farm Bureau raised $900 through donations at Pie Auction at their Annual Meeting on October 5, 2017. All proceeds benefit the UMC Women’s Summer Sack Lunch Program. This summer 3,663 meals were served with an average of 325-350 kids per week. Pictured are: Nelda Tucker, John Smith, Jimmy Harmon and Jimmy Taylor. Also purchasing pies were Eugene Calvert, Josh Haven and Brian Bensch. (Photo provided)