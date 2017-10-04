RMC Cattlemen’s Annual Meeting

Thursday, October 5, at 6:00 p.m. at the RMC Ag pavilion the Roger Mills County Cattlemen will have their annual meeting with a meal and presentation by Dr. Derrell Peel of Oklahoma State University. Dr. Peel’s focus on marketing in the beef industry, market trends, and future projections for the beef industry should be useful information for all beef producers. Dues of 20$ will be collected at the door. If you would like to remain on the mailing list, but can’t make the meeting, please mail your dues to RMCCA, Box 611, Cheyenne, OK 73628. Pictured are Lynda Lucas and grandson feeding cattle.