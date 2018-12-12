The Roger Mills 4-H Air Rifle Shooting Sports Team had a great day at the Western Winner Serious 4-H Shooting Sports Air Rifle Contest Jackson County, Altus OK. Nate Hickey lead of by winning Champion Jjunior Air Rifle. Cleat Ivey also won champion intermediate air rifle, followed by reserve champion Jeromiah Hutcherson and third place Jaycen Hutcherson. Pictured left to right, Dan Cook, Shooting Coach, Jaycen Hutcherson, Jeromiah Hutcherson & Cleat Ivey. (Photo provided)
You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login
. Not a Member? Join Us
Recent Comments