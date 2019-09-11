Members of the Rivers Edge Arts Society, along with Sayre Library staff, city officials and citizens gathered Tuesday, September 10, to dedicate the bronze sculpture which the art group recently purchased and gifted to the Library as a reminder of the importance of reading. The artwork was sculpted by Californian Max Turner and features two children reading on a bench.Laura Mohr is the current president of the Art Society, which is headquartered at Gallery@112 in Sayre. Board members include Michelle Anderson, Loreta Stewart, Suzanne Hylton, Richard Hart, Betty Lamb, Patti Macumber, Sarah Harless and Jeannene Blevins. Accepting the gift was Sayre Head Librarian Sue Warnke and Mayor Eddie Tom Lakey.

