Cheyenne, Okla: On Friday, October 11, the trail, parking lot, and overlook structure will officially be re-opened to the public. Enjoy the improvements from your fee dollars. Fees collected from entrance passes at National Park Service sites are reinvested into projects, like this one, that directly serve the visitor. Thank you for your support!

On Saturday, November 2, 2019, we cordially invite you to our Ribbon Cutting Ceremony to celebrate the completion of renovations and the symbolic closing of the 150th of the Washita. Beginning at 1:30 p.m., the event will include the keynote address by former Superintendent Matthew Tucker Blythe, and the changing of command to Kevin Young, the incoming Superintendent. Other remarks and words will be by Superintendent Bill Wright of Chickasaw National Recreation Area, as well as officials of the Cheyenne and Arapaho Tribes.