Last Saturday the Reydon Chamber of Commerce sponsored the Costume Contest and the Reydon Fire Department had their annual Free Hot Dog Feast. There were 63 entries for the Costume Contest. Winner in the 3-6-Year-old group was Indian Princess Maveri Manning and her War Pony Peaches. Also pictured is Meyer Manning as Lightning McQueen.

