Reydon Names Top High School Students

Reydon High School is proud to announce their top High School Students. Kole Lindenfelser is one of Reydon’s senior co-valedictorians. He is the son of Robby and Molley Lindenfelser and has one older brother, Kade. Kole has been actively involved in FFA since 8th grade and served as reporter, treasurer, and president. He has also participated on Reydon’s academic team. Kole likes to spend his time reading and learning. His advice to upcoming students is

“Try your best” and his favorite quote is from Mark Twain: “The two most important days of your life are the day you were born and the day you find out why.” Kole’s favorite memory of high school will be graduation, and his plans are to attend college and go into the field of biology. Hope Porter is one of Reydon’s senior co-valedictorians.