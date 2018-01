Reydon Man Wins $250,000 Playing Powerball

OKLAHOMA CITY (January 4, 2018) – Steven Jefcoat of Reydon won $250,000 playing Powerball on December 9, 2017.

Jefcoat successfully matched four white balls and the red ball to win; he also purchased the Power Play option for an extra dollar, which multiplied his winnings by five, making his total winnings $250,000. Jefcoat purchased his ticket at The Hitchin’ Post located at 17202 HWY 33 in Durham, OK.