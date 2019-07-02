Reydon Fire Department wants to thanks to everyone that came to the Reydon Independence Day Celebration. On that same note we would like to offer an explanation as to the time length of the fireworks display. We know the crowd comes not only for the activities but to watch our show that runs about 25 minutes of non stop spectacular fireworks. Due to a technical problem, trying a new safer ignition system. We had about an additional 15 minutes of fireworks that did not ignite, resulting in our show being about 1/2 it’s normal time. We want to assure the community that the glitches will be worked out next year, and you will see the show that everyone has come to expect and enjoy over the past years!!296 Hotdogs and 15 Gallons of Ice Cream were served. Thanks for coming out! Reydon Volunteer Fire Department

Turtle Race Winners Age 0-5: 1st Aspen Nida, 2nd Aspen Flannary, 3rd Isabel Hayes

Turtle Race Winners Age 6-10: 1st Madison Calloway, 2nd Chelsea Wiley, 3rd Gage Nida

Sack Race Winners Age 0-5: 1st Josie Redman Manning, 2nd Maveri Manning, 3rd Jason Crumb

Turtle Race Winners Age 11-15: 1st Kortney Hawthorn, 2nd Kiley Redman, 3rd Abigail Sides

Turtle Race Winners Age 16+: 1st Gary Manning, 2nd Sam Wright, 3rd A.J. Behne

Sack Race Winners Age 6-10: 1st Avier Jones, 2nd Waylon Thomas, 3rd Abigail Sides

Egg Race Winners Age 11-15: 1st Kase & Kole Farrell, 2nd Maddie Owen & Ava Powers; 3rd Joley Hefner & Carlie Worthey

Three-Leg Race Winners Age 11-15: 1st Kaden Markham & Cole Hartley; 2nd Ava Powers & Maddie Owen

Josie Eakins rode her pink tricycle and pulled her pink gooseneck trailer at the 4th Bike Parade held in Reydon on Saturday. Josie is the daughter of Justin & Katie Eakins

Three-Leg Race Winners Age 16+: 1st Joe Farrell & Justin Nida; 2nd Ashley Wright & Andy Wright

Egg Race Winners – Age 16+: 1st John Owen & L.D. Powers; 2nd Enos Ramos & John Six; 3rd Kade Lindenfelser & Adler Seymour

Egg Race Winners Age 0-5: 1st Maveri Manning, 2nd Wiley Shaw, 3rd Carson Kyle

Egg Race Winners Age 6-10: 1st Abigail Sides, 2nd Avier Jones, 3rd Tailor Carter

Boardwalk Winners 1st Andy & Sydney Wright, Ashley Wright & Avier Jones

Boardwalk Winners 2nd Marisa, Abigail and Spinning Chain Sides & Waylon Thomas