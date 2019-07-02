Reydon Fire Department wants to thanks to everyone that came to the Reydon Independence Day Celebration. On that same note we would like to offer an explanation as to the time length of the fireworks display. We know the crowd comes not only for the activities but to watch our show that runs about 25 minutes of non stop spectacular fireworks. Due to a technical problem, trying a new safer ignition system. We had about an additional 15 minutes of fireworks that did not ignite, resulting in our show being about 1/2 it’s normal time. We want to assure the community that the glitches will be worked out next year, and you will see the show that everyone has come to expect and enjoy over the past years!!296 Hotdogs and 15 Gallons of Ice Cream were served. Thanks for coming out! Reydon Volunteer Fire Department
