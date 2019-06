The 90th Birthday Celebration for the Town of Reydon, Oklahoma was held on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Pictured representing the past 90 years are June Conrad and Leo Swope and Emily Seymour is holding her son, Asher, the youngest at the celebration and representing the future of Reydon. (Photo provided)

