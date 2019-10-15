Sunday Services 11:00 AM Lunch after, evening services 7 PM with refreshments at 6PM

Our evangelist is C. Wayne Childers, he is the interim Pastor of Velma Baptist Church and volunteer chaplain for Oklahoma Jail and Prison Ministry In El Reno. He is formerly VP of Communications and public Relations for The Baptist Foundation of Oklahoma.Childers has been a pastor or interim pastor for 46 years. He and his wife Laurie, a registered nurse, have three children and six grandchildren. They reside in Mustang.