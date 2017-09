Revival at Durham Baptist Church

Revival Services at Durham Baptist Church will start on Sunday, September 24, 2017 with Lynton Street bringing special music during the morning service. Dr. Russell Duck will be with us for the Sunday evening service which will start at 5:00 p.m. with fun, games, snow cones and then a Chuck Wagon meal at 5:30, pre-service music around 6 and the service will begin at 6:30.