Jo Nell York & Renea Sasser at Dempsey

By Pat VerSteeg — It’s been awhile since the Dempsey Social got together, but last Saturday evening it was like old times with fun, food and fellowship in abundance at the old Dempsey schoolhouse. About 44 celebrants were in attendance and it was an old fashioned 4th of July celebration complete with ice cream, hotdogs and burgers hot off the grill.

Denise Parman served as emcee in her own unique inimitable style. She began with a very special moment of silence to remember and honor several prominent members of the Dempsey Social who recently passed away: Larry Pennington, Roy Lee Harris, and Laveda Cannon. For many years these prominent members contributed so much to the success of the Dempsey Social, they will be missed very much!