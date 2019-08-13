The band Ragland is a Red Dirt / Country / Americana band from Tahlequah, OK. The band is made up of Autumn Ragland and Sam Cox. The band formed in 2015 after the two artists decided to combine their solo projects together, shortly after being married. Since then they have toured non-stop in the Midwest as well as putting out three albums, currently working on the fourth.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us