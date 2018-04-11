Reading Ranger Storytime: Bugs!

What: Reading Ranger Storytime

When: Thursday, April 19th, 2018, @ 4:30pm

Where: The Minnie R. Slief Library in Cheyenne, OK.

AND

What: Reading Ranger Storytime

When: Wednesday, April 18th, 2018, @ 4:00pm

Where: The Sayre Public in Sayre OK.

CHEYENNE, Oklahoma: Bring the family and join a Park Ranger at the local library for free Storytelling & an activity. For the month of April, kids will learn about the beginning of spring with bugs and spiders. Bring your buggy curiosity and make your own bug buttons! Book: The Very Busy Spider and The Grouchy Ladybug by Eric Carle