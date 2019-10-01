CHEYENNE, Okla: Bring the family and join a Park Ranger at the local library for free storytelling & an activity. In preparation for Bat Week, October 24-31, we will be learning about bats, who the Cheyenne viewed as a source of protective medicine that could keep them safe in battle.
