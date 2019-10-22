By Pat VerSteeg — This past week Washita Historic Site Chief Ranger Kevin Mohr updated Kiwanis/Senior Citizens on the Historic Site Overlook and Trails construction project. “The Overlook and Trails project is now complete and open,” said Mohr, adding, “And this is the culmination of a project that began in 2003.” He explained that many bureaucratic challenges had to be overcome, beginning with plans that had to be approved by upper management and stakeholders, which included the Native American stakeholders. Environmental impact studies had to be complete and approved by the right entities. Not to mention the approval of funds for the project. Other problems had to be addressed as well, for example, the original split rail fence was owned by the Oklahoma Historical Society, thus bureaucratic hoops had to be navigated to vest ownership to the Washita Historic Site.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us