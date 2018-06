Public Art Project, Remember the Horses

Cheyenne, Oklahoma – On Saturday, June 23rd, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., assist in cutting out clay horse figures at Gallery@112 in Sayre, Oklahoma. This is a public art project called “Remember the Horses”. 650 clay horses need to be cut, fired and decorated. Right now, assistance is needed in phase one, cutting 350 horses from clay.