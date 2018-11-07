The Cheyenne GFWC Platonic Club was hostess to the annual Joint Meeting with the Sorosis Club on Monday, November 5, 2018. The dinner was held in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, with a large attendance from both clubs.
About The Author
Related Posts
Old Settlers Gospel Sing
March 14, 2017
Roger Mills County 4-H Dairy Judging Team
September 27, 2016
Happy Holidays in Store for Thousands of Deer Hunters
December 20, 2017
Don’t Forget! Adult Winter Reading Contest at the Slief Library
February 3, 2016
Recent Comments