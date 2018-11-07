image

The Cheyenne GFWC Platonic Club and Sorosis Clubs held their Joint Meeting on November 5, 2018. Those enjoying the evening were: Front, Frances Dearing, Mary Allen, Oweita Calvert, Sharon Youngblood, Nelda Davis, Sue Moore, Diane Bradley Kay Salisbury, Janith Moore, Donnie Eakins. Middle: Glenda Kirk, Carolyn Ford, Karen Barber, Jan Bailey, Brittany Allen, Kathy Sadler, Kathryn Harrison, Misty Springer, Ann Merritt. Back: Coleen Scroggins, Judy Hammond, Karla Tracy, Lauren Schmidt, Leigh Ann King, Amanda Bryson. Photo by Judy Tracy.

The Cheyenne GFWC Platonic Club was hostess to the annual Joint Meeting with the Sorosis Club on Monday, November 5, 2018. The dinner was held in the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, with a large attendance from both clubs.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us