PLATONIC CLUB MEMBERS…Back Row: Lynette Locatelli, Janith Moore, Sue Moore,

Chris Calvert, Frances Dearing, Glenda Kirk, Mary Allen. Front: Donnie Eakins, Oweita

Calvert, Nelda Davis, SHaron Youngblood, Diane Bradley, Kay Salisbury. (Not pictured

Judy Tracy) Absent: Frankie Cockrell, Jeani Eakins, Lloydelle Lester

The Cheyenne Platonic Club began their 2019-2020 year by meeting in the lovely ranch home of Judy and Dale Tracy. Those attending were – Mary Allen, Diane Bradley, Chris Calvert, Oweita Calvert, Nelda Davis, Frances Dearing, Donnie Eakins, Glenda Kirk, Sue Moore, Janith Moore, Kay Salisbury, Judy Tracy, Sharon Youngblood and guest Lynete Locatelli. Lynete joined our club today.

Frances Dearing, President, called our meeting to order at 10:00a.m. Chris Calvert led the Flag Salute, Oweita Calvert led the Club Collect, Diane Bradley gave the devotion, and Janith Moore led us in prayer. Roll Call was answered with a summary of what we did this summer and that was interesting. The minutes were read and approved followed by the Treasurer’s report.