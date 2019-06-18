CHANGES…Cheyenne Tag Agent Lawanda Kirk explains to Ed Wesner the new

Plate to Owner Law that will go into effect on July 1, 2019. Also pictured is Aspen

Boyett, Tag Office employee.

Do you like your current license plate? We hope so! Starting July 1, it’s going to be with you for quite a while. With #KeepTagOK, Oklahoma motorists will keep their license plates when selling their vehicles as specified in SB1339. The process of registering a newly-purchased car with the Oklahoma Tax Commission (OTC) differs whether you are purchasing the vehicle from a dealership or an individual:• If you buy a vehicle from a dealership, that car will come with a paper tag and you will have 30 days to register the vehicle in order to avoid penalties. When registering the vehicle, you will have a choice of placing your old tag on the vehicle or purchasing a new one from the OTC or your local tag agent.