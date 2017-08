Planning

PLANNING…The Historic RMP Board are planning big events for September 9 Pioneer Day in the Cheyenne City Park. ALL FARMERS in Roger Mills County will be recognized at the 9:00 program in the Pavilion. Pictured are board members: Jr. Porter, Elaine Olson, Steven Bentley, Linda Maddux, James Calvert, Jamie Allen, Jerry Swartwood, and President John Smith. (Photo by Judy Tracy)