By Pat VerSteeg — This past week James Calvert, Historic Roger Mills Preservation and Development Foundation Board member, spoke to Kiwanis/ Senior Citizens’ about the upcoming Pioneer Day slated for September 7th beginning at 11:00 a.m. “We are starting a little later this year, at 11:00 a.m., with the Cheyenne Band and Vocal Music Program in the Park Pavilion.This year’s ceremony will be dedicated to thanking those who have contributed to the heritage of the Museums in the Park. All who have contributed and donated items to the Museums are invited to the opening recognition ceremony,” explained Calvert. He added, “In case of rain the alternate venue is the Cheyenne Ag Pavilion.” After the opening ceremony, the Museums will open at 11:15, and at 11:30 activities will be in full swing with goat roping, butter churning, kettle cooking, crocheting, treadle sewing, cotton activity, scavenger hunt and a chance to shop the General Store for pioneer toys. Kids are sure to enjoy the craft corner—where they can make a rag doll, a rope, plus something for our troops. The Girl Scouts will sponsor some old time games, and you can hand crank some ice cream for all to enjoy.

