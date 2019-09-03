Rory Kirk and the Saltfork Blacksmith Craftsman Association will be on hand demonstrating their skills during the Pioneer Day activities this Saturday in Cheyenne. Activities start at 11:00am.

The beautiful cross, made by Rory, pictured to the left, will go to the highest bidder at the Donation Auction.

