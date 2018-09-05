By Pat VerSteeg — This past week at Kiwanis/Senior Citizens, James Calvert spoke about Pioneer Day activities, slated for Saturday, September 8th, in the Cheyenne Memorial Park. Calvert serves as a board member of the Historic Roger Mills Preservation and Development Foundation and serves on the local Cheyenne Education Foundation for Excellence and the State Foundation for Excellence Board. “As most of you know, the annual Pioneer Day serves to raise funds to support the 7 museums in the Park, and this event is sponsored by the Historic Roger Mills Preservation and Development Foundation in partnership with Masonic Lodge #133. We are grateful to Masonic Lodge #133 for their many years of support in making this event so successful!”

