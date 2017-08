Pioneer Day Coming Soon

The annual Pioneer Day at the Cheyenne City Park this year will have new and exciting events for the entire family on Saturday, September 9, 2017. At 9:00 am, a program will begin in the Park Pavilion by the Cheyenne High School Band and Vocal Music Departments. – including recognition of Roger Mills County Sheriffs Department and Law Enforcement, Emergency Medical Technicians, Fire Departments, and all area Farmers & Ranchers.