Activities began with John Smith, President of the Historic Roger Mills Preservation Board introducing the Boy and Girl Scout Color Guard who presented the colors and led the Pledge of Allegiance followed by the CHS Choir singing the National Anthem directed by Vocal Music Director, Laura Hillman. The CHS Band played a number led by Band Director, Marci Kitchens. The Cheyenne High School FFA led a ceremony honoring the Educators from Roger Mills County Schools and a special certificate of recognition was presented to all teachers who were present.

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us