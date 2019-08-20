SCHOLARSHIP…Pictured is Emily Knop, FLP Tech, FSA Office in Washita County, Cordell, Ok, presenting Max Pennington a $600 scholarship. Max is a 2019 Cheyenne High School graduate. He is the son of Neal and Darla Pennington. (photo provided)

Oklahoma Rural Rehabilitation Corporation is a non-profit corporation established by the federal government in 1934 to assist farmers and rural communities. The corporation has been self-sustaining since then by investing in loans to assist farmers and ranchers. Profits from these loans have been used for the scholarship program, a community development grant program, grants to the Oklahoma Agricultural Leadership Program and other programs to assist farmers, ranchers and rural communities.

Oklahoma rural Rehabilitation Corporation (ORRC), located in Stillwater, has completed processing scholarships to Oklahoma farm and rural students who graduated from high school this spring. Of the 191 applications received, 136 scholarships totaling $77,500 were approved to assist students entering college or a technical school in Oklahoma. Since 1968 ORRC has helped over 10,000 students with a cumulative total of over 3.7 million dollars.