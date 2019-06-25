RECITAL…The piano students of Paula C. Isch and members of the community presented a wonderful Patriotic Program on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Cheyenne First Baptist Church. Those playing pieces were, front row, left to right: Reina Gonzales, Cutter Seay, Jade Roark, Violet Roark. Middle row: Jasmine Gonzales, Veronica Gonzales, Becki Seay, Paula Isch. Back row: Calab Acker, Roger Lester, Casey King, Kiah Horeis, Leigh Ann King, Caleigh King, Vicki St. Clair and Ashley Tracy. (photo provided)
