RECITAL…The piano students of Paula C. Isch and members of the community presented a wonderful Patriotic Program on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Cheyenne First Baptist Church. Those playing pieces were, front row, left to right: Reina Gonzales, Cutter Seay, Jade Roark, Violet Roark. Middle row: Jasmine Gonzales, Veronica Gonzales, Becki Seay, Paula Isch. Back row: Calab Acker, Roger Lester, Casey King, Kiah Horeis, Leigh Ann King, Caleigh King, Vicki St. Clair and Ashley Tracy. (photo provided)

You need to login to view the rest of the content. Please Login . Not a Member? Join Us