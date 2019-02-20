By Pat VerSteeg — This past Thursday, John Parrish, local certified professional land man, presented a very interesting program about the history of oil and gas drilling in the area and some thoughts about the direction the industry is headed in the state of Oklahoma.

He began by saying that historically, the drilling activity in Roger Mills County has been in deep well production from the Morrow formation, “this formation has been an area of prolific production, and has had its share of blow-outs.” He illustrated with photos of the blow-out of the Smith No. 1 well in 1977 on the Speck Lester place west of town. In another instance, a producing well was discovered with the well head completely gone, and finding it in a field with some 15,000 feet of tubing uncoiled like spaghetti, all ejected from the well bore. He also described the Pennington-Thompson well blow out in September of 1981 which caught fire two days later. In a matter of only 13 minutes the entire north side of the derrick melted causing the rig to collapse into the mud pit.

The Morrow formation was very active in the 70s and 80s, where deep wells between 15 and 18 thousand feet were common place. For 40 years drilling was almost exclusively for natural gas in this area. “In the 90s the intermediate Red Fork (Cherokee) formation was very active from Strong City to Hammon. The drilling was so active that some sections had as many as 16 wells! In the 2000s the technological advent of horizontal drilling caused a boom here at intermediate depths, which allowed for drilling in what had been less profitable fields. Then the price collapse in 2014 caused drilling to come to a screeching halt, from which we haven’t recovered in our area.”

Parrish explained, “Right now there are no active rigs in Beckham, and just a few in Roger Mills and, the volume leasing is way down, where we used to see 20 or 30 leases a day, now we may see 5 a week!” He also noted that the price of west Texas intermediate crude is about $53 a barrel, but if the price got to about $60-70 then drilling should pick up. While drilling activity is slow here, he was quick to note other parts of the state have robust drilling activity, especially in Grady County. “Grady county is just ‘nuts’. They’re in a time like we still remember during the boom where you sit on top of hill and see 20 rigs, and you can’t get into the courthouse because of all of the land men. The prices of leases are going for about $5000 an acre, and he knew of one instance where a land owner was offered $30,000 per acre for mineral rights, and turned it down. The reply from the oil company was, ‘then you just pick a number’.” Where we might produce in Roger Mills County about 300 to 500 barrels a day, they are seeing wells producing between 3000 to 5000 barrels per day in the Grady county area. While activity is slow right now he was confident that, “It will come back, there zones untested and untouched.” He noted that shale plays abound in the Woodford shale of Dewey, and Custer in the “Scoop” and “Stack” areas. “Right now in the Bakken Shale formation of South Dakota there is believed to be 50 years of drilling in just the proven reserves.” We are at this moment of time an exporter of oil, and technology has allowed us to produce more than we can use for ourselves. “What we need right now is strong economy and increased demand, which will happen someday, it always has.”

He also talked about the how we have historically been a leading producer of natural gas in Roger Mills and Beckham counties. “Right now the price of natural gas is $2.57 per million btu, the price is at historic lows. He then suggested, “I can tell how you can make some money in natural gas, which seemed to get the attention of Stuart Sander; in our area gas prices are $2.57, but in the northwest in Seattle it’s about $12.43, so buy some here for $2.57 and then sell it in Seattle for $12.43.” Stuart then quipped, “It’s going to be tough to ship,” and Parrish said, “Right, it ain’t Amazon!”

Parrish commented about one aspect of the oil and gas business– regulations. He noted that across the state line at the Stiles Ranch, on the East side of Wheeler, there were 8 horizontal wells, and were working on two more permits. Also in the same space there were 10 to 12 vertical wells. “I just don’t think it can be that different on this side of the Oklahoma- Texas line versus the Texas side. Perhaps we need to look at the regulations in Oklahoma.” He closed by commenting how the land business in 42 years has changed. “I started in 1975 with a legal pad, a mechanical pencil, a Smith Corona typewriter and carbon paper, and when “white-out” came out, I thought that was the invention of the century!” Where we used to do one page reports, we now do 50 page reports filled with information such as well data, regulatory information, mineral interests, sub-surface easements, multi-section units, rights of way, easements, mortgages, and working interest owners interests. It’s become a stressful occupation, I just try not worry as much about as I used to.