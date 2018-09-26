Post Office Operation Manager ROBBIE STEELMAN presented a framed certificate to Postmaster Denise Parman for 25 years with the United States Postal Service. Denise states, “It has been a fast and fun, with many friends and changes in the last 25 years. I Look forward to at least 25 more!” (photo provided)

