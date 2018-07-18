WHAT: Owa Chita Sunday: Black Kettle!

WHEN: From 2-4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 29th

WHERE: Washita Battlefield National Historic Site’s visitor center

CHEYENNE, Oklahoma: On Sunday, July 29th, Join us and learn about the life and words of Peace Chief Black Kettle at July’s Owa Chita Sunday. Born in 1803, Black Kettle experienced life as a warrior and later on as a Peace Chief. Did you know Black Kettle lived during a time of great change on the Great Plains? For example, Black Kettle would have witnessed the massive bison herds rapidly deplete in numbers.