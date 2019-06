New numbers came out last week showing yet another record- breaking month at our nation’s Southern border. In May, the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered more than 144,000 migrants, a 32% increase over April and the highest monthly total in 13 years. Of those encountered, nearly 133,000 crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

