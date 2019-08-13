Cheyenne High School students, Justyce Boyett, Hayley Whiteneck, Jakob Ford and Jarrett Ford, help move and restock the new Food Bank at the School. The Orange Bear will be ready and open next week. Ms. Melisa Moorman helps the students with the project. (photo provided)
About The Author
Related Posts
New Books & Activities at the Minnie R. Slief Library
April 11, 2018
Old Settlers Belt Buckle Design Winners Named
January 24, 2017
Claim Your Canna Plants in from the RMHPD Foundation
April 4, 2019
Lion Cub Scouts Start Soon
August 30, 2016
Recent Comments